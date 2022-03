NATO has approved the battle group which will be positioned in Romania, said, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, before participating in the extraordinary summit of the North Atlantic Alliance, which is taking place in Brussels.

"We already have very good news, (...) NATO has already approved the battle group that will be positioned in Romania. It's that battle group that we requested," said the head of state, who emphasized the importance of consolidating the Eastern Flank of the Alliance.