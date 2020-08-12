President Iohannis on budget rectification: I discussed a first draft with PM, FinMin

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Finance Minister Florin Citu presented him with a "first draft" on budget rectification and are still working, with the data to be presented to the public when complete.

"I can confirm that I had a meeting with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance, because I wanted to see what the situation looks like, but the Government will inform you about concrete data when it has the draft ready and will present it publicly," Iohannis told a press conference, when he was asked about budget rectification.The head of state had a meeting on Wednesday, at 4.00pm, on the budget rectification with the Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu.On Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that the budget rectification will be adopted this week.