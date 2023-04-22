President Iohannis on official visit to Chile, second stage of his South American tour

President Klaus Iohannis is making, on Saturday, an official visit to Chile, the first of this level in the last 10 years.

The official visit to Chile is the second stage of the tour that the Romanian president is carrying out in South America, according to agerpres.ro.

Klaus Iohannis will be received by his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric, at La Moneda Palace, where the two presidents will have one-on-one and official talks, followed by joint press statements.

On the occasion of the visit, a memorandum on cooperation in the field of emergency situations will be signed between the responsible institutions of the two countries.

President Iohannis will also attend an official lunch.

According to the Presidential Administration, the official visit to the Republic of Chile is aimed at boosting political collaboration, economic exchanges, strengthening sectoral cooperation between the two countries and encouraging people-to-people contacts.

On the agenda of the official discussions between the two presidents will be the status and perspectives of the intensification of bilateral cooperation, possibilities for stimulating sectoral projects, with an emphasis on the development of commercial exchanges and the mutual attraction of investments, in the IT, energy, environment and agriculture sectors. Emergency situations and the response to disasters generated by climate change will also be on the agenda.

Multilateral cooperation, aspects related to the security climate in the neighbourhood of the two countries, the consolidation of democracy at the global level, the defense of human rights and the fight against climate change, including climate education, are topics that will be addressed in the discussions between the two presidents.

In October, Romania will open the first Romanian language lectureship in Latin America, at the Universidad de Chile, with the support of the Romanian Language Institute.

On the occasion of the visit, president Klaus Iohannis will donate to the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago de Chile a set of archival diplomatic documents regarding the rescue of a large number of Jews by the Chilean consul Samuel del Campo, active in Bucharest during the World War II. Also, copies of the documents related to the Chilean refugees evacuated by the Romanian authorities and received in Romania, after the 1973 coup d'état, which was followed by a bloody stage in the history of Chile, will be donated.

President Klaus Iohannis is on a tour of Latin America until April 26. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Romanian president paid a visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil, the first at the president level in the last 23 years. On this occasion, he met in Brasilia with his counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and in Rio de Janeiro with representatives of the local authorities.

The president will end his South American tour with an official visit to the Republic of Argentina, the first of this level in the last 30 years.