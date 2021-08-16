President Iohannis orders urgent involvement of Air Forces to evacuate Romanian citizens from Afganistan

The president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, ordered on Monday, August 16, 2021, the immediate involvement of the Romanian Air Forces to evacuate from the Kabul International Airport of Romanian citizens who are still on the Afghan state's territory, the Presidential Administration informs, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

This decision was made at the proposal of the Romanian Prime Minister, Florin-Vasile Citu, given the accelerated deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan, needing the support of repatriation of Romanian citizens still in this country, as well as evaluations made in this sense by the inter-institutional crisis Unit, summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the press release reads.

According to the source, president Iohannis was constantly informed regarding the evolution of the situation in Afghanistan by MAE and other institutions represented in the inter-institutional crisis Unit, which carries out its steady-state activity for analyzing evolutions and proposal of adopting necessary steps, Agerpres informs.

"Romania will actively continue its political consultations and coordination with its partners from the European Union, its NATO allies, including the United States, in order to evaluate the evolutions, their effects and to adopting measures that impose for managing it - both in the regulated formats, as well as the special ones, such as the extraordinary reunion of the EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday, August 17, or the emergency reunion of the North-Atlantic Council on the same day," the press release also reads.