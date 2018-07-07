President Iohannis pays visit to IOCN; head of state interested in patient care

President Klaus Iohannis paid a visit on Sunday to the Oncological Institute of Cluj-Napoca (IOCN) and he was particularly interested in the patient care methods and the research within the medical unit.

President Iohannis' visit to the IOCN lasted approximately 35 minutes and he didn't want to make any press statement.Medical Director of the IOCN Patriciu Achimas-Cadariu stated that the President toured several sections."He toured the clinical and non-clinical sections, in the area of nuclear medicine, imaging, pathology, research and surgery. His time was limited. He was primarily interested in patient care, both in terms of quality and number of patients, infrastructure and human resource serving the institute. The President was impressed with what he saw, he was very well informed about the institute. (...) He was very, very impressed by the research part, considering that he is a a physicist he understands very well many of the processes going on there," said Patriciu Achimas-Cadariu.Prior to visiting the IOCN, President Klaus Iohannis attended the opening of the 59th edition of the the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), that takes place in Cluj-Napoca.During the visit to the IOCN, President Klaus Iohannis was accompanied by Mayor Emil Boc, and at the entrance and exit area of the medical unit he was awaited by a group of about 20 people who chanted "Cluj supports you" and "United, we save all Romania."