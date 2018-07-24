 
     
President Iohannis: Probability of Brexit without agreement, very low

Klaus Iohannis cotroceni

The probability of a Brexit without concluding an agreement with the UK is very low, President Iohannis stated on Tuesday at Cotroceni presidential Palace. 


"Much is being said about the 'hard Brexit', but nobody wants something like that. The probability of a 'hard Brexit' is very low. (...) Politically, we do not want this scenario. 'The hard Brexit' without an agreement is not wanted by anyone, either by the UK, or the 27," President Klaus Iohannis said at the end of the meeting with the Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, on an official visit in Romania.

stiripesurse.ro
