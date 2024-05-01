President Iohannis promulgates law on offshore wind energy

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday promulgated the Law on offshore wind energy.
"The implementation of electricity generation projects from offshore wind resources shall be carried out in compliance with the principle of non-discrimination, in conditions of fair competition, and in compliance with the principle of integrated pollution prevention and control through the use of the best available techniques for activities with significant environmental impact," the law provides.
According to it, in offshore wind energy production, the Ministry of Energy has the following powers: It carries out expert studies on the basis of which it establishes the offshore perimeters that can be offered for concession and identifies the basic technical information related to the perimetres in question, which is made available to economic operators interested in participating in the competitive tendering procedure, establishes the offshore perimetres that can be concessioned for the exploration of the perimetres and the construction and operation of offshore wind power plants in compliance with the prohibited areas.
The Ministry of Energy concludes the concession contract, receives and manages the data and information on offshore wind resources communicated by the concessionaires, ensuring the storage, systematisation and and their exploitation, draws the model concession framework contract, which includes the rights and obligations of the parties, draws up the state aid scheme, and as granting authority it monitors and controls the concessionaire's compliance with the provisions of the concession contract.
Within 3 months from the date of entry into force of this law, the Ministry of Energy shall initiate the procedures for the preparation of an expert study for the concession process and the exploration, construction and operation of offshore wind power plants.