President Iohannis promulgates law rewarding military personnel

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis promulgated a law for the recognition of merits of staff participating in military actions, missions and operations on Romania's soil or abroad granting rights to them, their family and/or the descendants of such staff deceased.

The law regulates how the merits of the staff participating in military actions, missions and operations on Romania's soil or abroad are recognised by the granting of rights and distinctions, as well as creating the possibility of maintaining, hiring or rehiring with the public peace and national security departments of which they are or were part, of the wounded, disabled, those who have acquired other physical and/or mental disorders during or due to participation in military actions, missions and operations, as well as by granting certain rights to them him, their families and/or the descendants of such staff deceased.Not qualifying for these rights are injured, disabled personnel, those who have acquired other physical and/or mental disorders during or due to participation in military actions, missions and operations, their families and descendants, if injury, disability, physical and/or mental disorder or death occurred as a result of the commission by him or her, with intent, of an action criminalised under Romanian law.The law comes into force 180 days of publication in the Official Journal.