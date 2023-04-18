President Iohannis, received by his counterpart from Brazil

AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis, who is on an official visit to Brazil, the first at the head of state level in the last 23 years, was received on Tuesday by his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The head of state was received at the Itamaraty Palace. President Klaus Iohannis is accompanied by his wife, Carmen Iohannis. The president of Brazil is accompanied by his wife, Rosangela da Silva.

The delegation of President Klaus Iohannis includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, presidential advisors Luminita Odobescu, Cosmin Marinescu, Daniela Barsan, Delia Dinu, state advisors Sandra Pralong, Alexandra Bocse.

The two heads of state will have official talks, followed by joint press statements.