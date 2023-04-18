 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis, received by his counterpart from Brazil

Radu Pop
captura video
iohannis

AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis, who is on an official visit to Brazil, the first at the head of state level in the last 23 years, was received on Tuesday by his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The head of state was received at the Itamaraty Palace. President Klaus Iohannis is accompanied by his wife, Carmen Iohannis. The president of Brazil is accompanied by his wife, Rosangela da Silva.

The delegation of President Klaus Iohannis includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, presidential advisors Luminita Odobescu, Cosmin Marinescu, Daniela Barsan, Delia Dinu, state advisors Sandra Pralong, Alexandra Bocse.

The two heads of state will have official talks, followed by joint press statements.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.