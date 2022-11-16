President Iohannis: Romania is fully supportive of Poland, our friend and ally

President Klaus Iohannis states that Romania is fully supportive of Poland, in the context of the "worrying news" related to the explosions that hit the territory of this country, told Agerpres.

"Romania is fully supportive of our friend and ally, Poland, following the worrying news related to the explosions that hit its territory. We are in contact with our partners and allies. We are NATO," Iohannis wrote on Twitter, on Tuesday evening.

Two people died after two missiles hit the village of Przewodow in Poland, near the border with Ukraine, on Tuesday, during Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, local media reported cited by Reuters.

Firefighters at the scene could not give details, using only the term "explosion."

The information that there were missiles involved had been broadcast by the private station Radio ZET.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called for an emergency meeting of the government committee for national security and defence, a spokesperson for the Warsaw cabinet informed on Twitter.

A senior US intelligence official told the Associated Press that the missiles were Russian.

The US Department of Defence communicated that it could not confirm the news about the incident for the time being. Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, Pentagon spokesman said information is still being gathered.

The Ministry of Defence in Moscow rejected on Tuesday evening as an intentional provocation the information according to which Russian missiles fell on the territory of Poland, reports Reuters.

He claimed that no strike was carried out on the targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border by the Russian army, and the images of the rubble published by the Polish press from the scene in the town of Przewodow have no connection with the Russian projectiles.