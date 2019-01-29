President Iohannis: Romania keeps priority focus on Strategic Partnership for Moldova's EU integration

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that Romania keeps priority focus on the Strategic Partnership for the European Integration of the Republic of Moldova and will "strongly encourage the continuation of reforms required for the neighbor country's rapprochement to the Union."

"I am equally convinced that in this period, more than ever, the European Union and the member states must continue, on the basis of the clear political commitment of Chisinau, their support and commitment towards the European integration of the Republic of Moldova," Iohannis said at the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest.

Iohannis specified that in 2019 Romania will continue to deepen partnerships and strategic relations with France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Turkey or Japan and mentioned that the major lines for foreign policy action remain in place for the Western Balkans and the South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Africa.

"There is a need for progress in the peace processes aimed at solving the conflicts in Libya, Syria, Yemen or in the Middle East Peace Process. Romania has and further asserts its support for a political settlement thereof, based on negotiations and in line with the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and of the UN General Assembly," the head of the state pointed out.