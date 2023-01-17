President Iohannis: Romania will ensure commitments to strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank;Defence budget increased

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that Romania will further ensure the fulfillment of the commitments in the direction of a strengthened posture on the Eastern Flank of NATO, it will promote the strategic importance of the Black Sea and will continue to endorse the Alliance's open doors policy, mentioning that Romania has already increased this year the Defence budget from 2pct to 2.5pct of the GDP, told Agerpres.

"At NATO level, we will seek to fully implement the decisions of the Summit in Madrid, in parallel with the corresponding preparation of the Summit in Vilnius. We will ensure the fulfillment of our national commitments, in a tight coordination with our allies, in the direction of a strengthened posture on the Eastern Flank. Moreover, we will further promote the strategic importance of the Black Sea and we will continue to support NATO's open doors policy. As I have said, defence starts from home. This is why, Romania increased, as of this year, the budget dedicated to Defence from 2pct to 2.5pct of the Gross Domestic Product," the head of state conveyed at the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania.

The president mentioned that 2023 will also be an important year for the further development of Romania's Strategic Partnership with the US.

"The developments of 2022 have created an extensive and pragmatic agenda in view of the next round of Strategic Dialogue between Romania and the US, scheduled to take place in Bucharest, this spring," Iohannis added.

The head of state said that in 2023 our country will deepen the bilateral relations with European partners, especially with the strategic ones or with strategic relevance: France, Germany, Spain Italy, the UK, Poland, Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary and the Baltic states.

"Moreover, we will continue to develop the cooperation relations with our strategic partners in the South Caucasus - Georgia and Azerbaijan - and we will act in view of revitalizing the traditional relations with Armenia. The Three Seas Initiative will be at the core of our demarches at European and regional level. This year, we'll host for the second time, on behalf of Romania, the Initiative's Summit. We want to reconfirm the Initiative as a mature political platform, which generates investments and strategic interconnection on the North-South axis and connectivity with the Initiative's partners," Iohannis highlighted.