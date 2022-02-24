 
     
President Iohannis: Romania will not be drawn into military conflict in Ukraine

Romania will not be drawn into the military conflict in Ukraine and Romanians must not fear for their safety, stated, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres reports.

"Dear Romanians, I know you are worried about the conflict that is taking place not far from our borders, but I assure you: no Romanian should fear for his safety or the safety of his family," said the head of state after the session of the Supreme Council for National Defence that took place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

In this sense, the head of state evoked Romania's membership in NATO.

"I want to emphasize very clearly: Romania will not be drawn into the military conflict in Ukraine," Iohannis assured.

