President Iohannis says France to hopefully support decision on Romania's accession to Schengen Area

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday welcomed France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, underscoring the importance that Romania attaches to joining the Schengen Area and the hope that France will support a decision in that regard.

"President Klaus Iohannis stressed the importance that Romania attaches to joining the Schengen Area and the hope that France will support a decision in that respect, in line with what has been discussed in recent years' contacts, including the visit of President Macron in August 2017. Minister Le Drian mentioned France's support for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, along with the completion of the area's ongoing reform, stressing that there is no blockage on the part of France to Romania's prospects of becoming a member of the Schengen Area," the Presidential Administration said Thursday in a press statement.The head of state also highlighted the excellent level of the bilateral relationship in the context of a year with multiple meanings to the relationship, namely the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Strategic Partnership Declaration, the launch of the Romania-France Cultural Season, and the Centennial of Romania's Greater Union, to which France made a significant contribution.Iohannis also hailed the level of excellence and positive dynamics in the Strategic Partnership between Romania and France, one of Romania's most valuable strategic partnerships. He emphasised the efforts of the two countries to modernise the founding documents of the strategic partnership, which should include components of common interest, position and action of Romania and France.The two senior officials also voiced their support for the Romania-France Season, a large-scale cultural and diplomacy project to be launched late this autumn by Presidents Klaus Iohannis and Emmanuel Macron, so that it may be a success contributing to providing a current, modern and innovative image of the two states.Iohannis expressed Romania's desire to co-operate as closely as possible and to co-ordinate with France in addressing the main issues of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council, with the two senior officials mentioning to the point negotiations on the future EU budget post-2020, and highlighting common positions on the need to maintain significant allocations for the EU's cohesion policy and the common agricultural policy.The Presidential Administration shows that President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the shared interests and actions of Romania and France in increasingly more current European files, with Le Drian commending Romania for its positions. At the same time, the head of state highlighted support for the European journey and the deep European values at the level of the Romanian society.The two senior officials also exchanged views on a number of current international affairs.Iohannis expressed Romania's deep concern over the recent developments in Syria, strongly condemning the use of chemical weapons in conflict, which is not justified by any reason. He also showed that these developments, despite international condemnations and reactions to previous chemical weapons use in Syria, indicate that unfortunately, the proper conclusions were not drawn. In his turn, Le Drian presented France's firm stance that the use of chemical weapons in Syria is a "red line" and an element of concern for the entire world community.