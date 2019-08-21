 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis says he hopes to discuss fight against corruption in Romania, as Romania has good results

Facebook
Klaus Iohannis Donald Trump Iohannis Trump

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday voiced hope that at his meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump they will discuss the fight against corruption in Romania, because the country has good results. 

"(...) I hope so, because we have good results. And I want to share those with President Trump," Iohannis said. 

President Donald Trump said in his turn that the fight against corruption will surely be discussed. 

"(...) I think that this is a man that can solve the corruption problem in Romania (...) There are a number of really terrific countries like Romania, but they have a tremendous corruption problem," Trump said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.