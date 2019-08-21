President Iohannis says he hopes to discuss fight against corruption in Romania, as Romania has good results

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday voiced hope that at his meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump they will discuss the fight against corruption in Romania, because the country has good results.

"(...) I hope so, because we have good results. And I want to share those with President Trump," Iohannis said.President Donald Trump said in his turn that the fight against corruption will surely be discussed."(...) I think that this is a man that can solve the corruption problem in Romania (...) There are a number of really terrific countries like Romania, but they have a tremendous corruption problem," Trump said.