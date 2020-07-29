President Iohannis: School will certainly not start under normal conditions

President Klaus Iohannis announced that next week he will have a meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Education Monica Anisie and other ministers with responsibilities in the area of Education to discuss the scenarios for the opening of the new school and academic year.

"This situation of the opening of the new school year, implicitly of the academic year, is an extremely important one and I am very concerned about it. I had numerous discussions with the leadership of the Ministry of Education, with specialists, with other members of the Government with attributions in this area. We have made significant progress in outlining strategies and scenarios, and we have invited the Prime Minister, the Minister of Education and several ministers for a discussion next week, when I hope we will be able to outline some scenarios that can be communicated to the public," said the head of state, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, in a press conference.He added that "school will certainly not start under normal conditions, because the pandemic will not disappear until September"."It would be very complicated to have only online school. And then we move towards a mixed scenario, where, probably, depending on local conditions, we will have more normal school with pupils at school or more online or a mixed system. How these things will go, will be determined exactly in a week or two and it will be communicated to the public," Iohannis explained.