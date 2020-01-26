President Iohannis sends condolence message to Erdogan, on earthquake in east of Turkey

President Klaus Iohannis sent Republic of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a condolence message for the families of the victims of the earthquake that hit the east of Turkey on Friday evening.

"I was deeply bereaved by the tragedy triggered by the earthquake that hit the east of Turkey, which resulted in many losses of human lives and considerable material damages. During these difficult moments, I am sending my and the Romanian people's entire compassion. Our thoughts go out to those who were injured and to the families who lost dear ones. I assure you, Mr. President, of my support and that of the Romanian people for overcoming this difficult moment for your nation," reads the president's message, released by the Presidential Administration.Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu also sent a condolence letter to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusaglu, on Saturday.A major earthquake in the east of Turkey has killed at least 19 and injured over 900, Anadolu state news agency announced on Saturday, quoting the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey (AFAD).