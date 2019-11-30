 
     
President Iohannis sends message of national unity and cohesion on St. Andrew's Day

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent a message on the occasion on St. Andrew Day, which he called "an especially important day for all Romanians, at home and in the Diaspora."

"Dear Romanians, I am glad to share the joy of celebrating St. Andrew's Day, the First-Called, Romania's patron saint, with you, for this is a great Christian celebration and also an especially important day for all Romanians, at home and in the Diaspora. Today we honour the spiritual identity of the Romanian people, who fulfilled its destiny, the Greater Union, the second day after the celebration of its patron saint, St. Andrew. We also honour Christian love for our neighbour on this day, which guides us in carrying out and achieving the common good. Be it that the celebration of St. Andrew, Romania's patron saint, to strengthen us in our national unity and cohesion, to bring us peace and prosperity while we are together with our beloved ones, to give many years of happiness to all those who are celebrating their name day today!," its the message of the head of the state.

