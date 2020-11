President Iohannis signs accreditation of 12 ambassadors

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees for the accreditation of 12 Romanian ambassadors abroad, according to AGERPRES.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state accredited:

* Stefan-Alexandru Tinca as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to Turkey residing in Ankara;

* Radu-Catalin Mardare as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to Lebanon residing in Beirut;

* Maria Ligor as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to Finland residing in Helsinki;

* Silvia Davidoiu as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to Serbia residing in Belgrade;

* Ana Voicu as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to Uruguay residing in Montevideo;

* Simona Mirela Miculescu as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the Permanent Delegation of Romania to UNESCO (Paris);

* Matei-Viorel Ardeleanu as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to Montenegro residing in Podgorica;

* Gabriel-Catalin Sopanda as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to Hungary residing in Budapest;

* Cristina Romila as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to Vietnam residing in Hanoi;

* Lucian Fatu as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the Netherlands residing in Amsterdam;

* Marius-Gabriel Lazurca as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to Mexico residing in Mexico City;

* Dan Petre as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to Argentina residing in Buenos Aires.