President Iohannis signs decree appointing Marcel Bolos as Minister of Research

ioan marcel bolos

President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree appointing Marcel Bolos as Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, informed the Presidential Administration.

According to the cited source, the swearing-in ceremony of Marcel Bolos will take place on Friday, at 14:00, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Former Minister of European Funds (November 2019 - December 2020), Bolos is the National Liberal Party (PNL) proposal for the ministry whose portfolio is vacant since December 15, 2021, after the resignation of Florin Roman.

