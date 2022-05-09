President Iohannis signs decree appointing Mihaela Ciochina as judge at Constitutional Court of Romania

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree appointing Mihaela Ciochina as judge at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) for a 9-year term, starting with June 11, the Presidential Administration announced.

Mihaela Ciochina was appointed presidential adviser on January 14, 2015.

The Constitutional Court consists of nine judges, appointed for a 9-year term, which cannot be extended or renewed. Of these, three are appointed by the Chamber of Deputies, three by the Senate and three by the President of Romania. The court is renewed by one third of the number of judges every 3 years. The President of the Constitutional Court is elected by secret ballot for a period of 3 years, within 5 days of the renewal of the Court. The term of office of the Chairperson may be renewed.

Recently, the Senate appointed Iulia Scantei judge at the CCR. The Chamber of Deputies also appointed the current Deputy Prosecutor General Bogdan Licu as judge at the Constitutional Court.

AGERPRES