 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis signs decrees decorating RO-USAR team

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed decrees decorating the representatives of the RO-USAR Romanian Urban Search and Rescue Team that took part in an international assistance mission under the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism in Albania, November 26 - December 1, 2019.

According to the Presidential Administration, as a sign of appreciation for the important results achieved by the RO-USAR team in Albania, President Iohannis awarded the following decorations:

* For Merit Order in the rank of Knight, with war insignia, to Colonel Vasile Pirtea

* Sanitary Merit Order in the rank of Knight, with civilian insignia, to Ion Ionut Olaru

* Valour and Faith Order in the rank of Officer, with war insignia, to Colonel Ioan Mihai-Gabriel Butoi

* Valour and Faith Order in the rank of Knight, with war insignia, to Colonel Vasile Rares Petre; Lieutenant-Colonel Eugeniu Ovidiu Laurentiu Henke; Lieutenant-Colonel Vladislav Valentin Slivinschi; Major Viorel Daniel Gheorghita, Captain Dorinel Bogdan Cucu, and Lieutenant Denis -Andrei Tules.

* Valour and Faith Medal, second class, with war insignia, to Master Sergeant Constantin Marian Draghici

* Valour and Faith Medal, third class, with war insignia to Sergeant Major Grigorita Vasilica Lucian Apostol; Sergeant Major Dumitru Constantin Chirita; Sergeant Major Ion Nicolae-Gheorghe Pitoiu; Sergeant Major Ioan Iulian-Sorin Zavate; Master Sergeant Nicolae Doru Achim; Master Sergeant Petre Vasile-Alexandru Alecu; Master Sergeant Ion Doru-Denis Darabanean; Master Sergeant Marin Alexandru-Stelian Dogaru; Master Sergeant Alexandru Ciprian-Marius Dragulin; Master Sergeant Dumitru Adrian Florescu; Master Sergeant Constantin Florin-Tiberiu Ignat; Master Sergeant Gheorghe Teodor-Sorin Ilie; Master Sergeant Ion Cristian Mantu; Master Sergeant Leonida Florin Pavel; Master Sergeant Auras Radu-Florian Popa; Sergeant First Class Nicolae George-Cornel Afrem; Sergeant First Class George Alecsandru Dobre; Sergeant First Class Gheorghe Niculae-Florinel Bejan; Sergeant First Class Gheorghe Dumitru-Daniel Chirita; Sergeant First Class Florea Ionut Coman; Sergeant First Class Corneliu Ciprian Cozmei; Sergeant First Class Dobre Vasile Florentin-Stefan; Sergeant First Class Victor Victor-Eugen Fota; Sergeant First Class Gheorghe Andrei Marinescu; Sergeant First Class Traian Marius Mehedintu; Sergeant First Class Marin Constantin-Cristian Moise; Sergeant First Class Constantin Marius Neagu; Sergeant First Class Nicu Stelian Daniel-Mihai; Sergeant First Class Viorel Dragos-Valentin Petcu; Sergeant First Class Adrian-Viorel Mihai-Liviu Popa; Sergeant First Class Radu Vasile Emilian-Ionut; Sergeant First Class Niculae Constantin Stoiciu; Sergeant First Class Vasile Ionel-Gabriel Tapte; Sergeant First Class Simion Vladimir-George Tifrea; Sergeant First Class Dumitru Ionel Toma; Sergeant First Class Tudor Ion Gheorghe; Staff Sergeant Ion Gheorghe Alin-Mihaita; Staff Sergeant Florin Alexandru-Marian Neagu; Corporal Nicolae Cristinel Licsandru and Corporal Dumitru Ciprian Pitiu.

* Valour and Faith Medal, third class, with civilian insignia, to Ilie Romica-Daniel Chintoi, Florea Marian Draghici, Gheorghe Dobrica Niculae and to Ilarion-Daniil Vlad-Nicolae Popescu.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.