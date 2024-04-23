President Iohannis, South Korean counterpart discuss strategic areas

AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: President Klaus Iohannis was welcomed Tuesday by his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol at the Presidential Palace.

The Romanian head of state is on an official visit to the Republic of Korea from Monday to Wednesday.

The Presidential Administration in Bucharest announced that these political consultations between Iohannis and his counterpart will focus on strengthening the Strategic Partnership, political-diplomatic and defence cooperation, and the main regional and global challenges, as well as boosting sectoral areas, with a focus on increasing trade and investment in green and nuclear energy, new technologies, IT&C, environment and climate change management, infrastructure, health, education and other new areas.

On the occasion of the visit, the "Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Romania - Republic of Korea Strategic Partnership" is adopted at the highest level, a document that will set out the main directions of cooperation targeted by both parties for the next 10 years.

The agenda of the two leaders also included the signing of several memorandums in areas such as defence, energy, intervention in emergency situations.

Moreover, the official delegation accompanying the president of Romania to Seoul also includes members of the Romanian Government - National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar, Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja and head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat.

Afterwards, the president of Romania will have a meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, to discuss the main objectives of the bilateral economic relationship and to assess the results of the 10th Joint Committee for Industrial Cooperation (Seoul, 25 March 2024).

Iohannis will also meet with representatives of the Romanian community and business environment and visit the "Insight Romania" exhibition of traditional Romanian art.

The Romanian head of state began his official visit on Monday, when he and his wife, Carmen Iohannis, laid a wreath at the National Cemetery in Seoul, a place dedicated to those who gave their lives for their country. Afterwards, he visited the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), where he discussed "security challenges" with General Paul LaCamera of the UN Command, as the head of state wrote on Platform X.

On Wednesday, Klaus Iohannis will visit the Doosan Enerbility production complex in Changwon, Busan.