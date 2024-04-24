President Iohannis stresses in South Korea that Romania is interested in collaborations for implementation of SMR technology

AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: President Klaus Iohannis visited the Doosan Enerbility industrial complex in Changwon, Republic of Korea, on Wednesday, where he said that our country is very interested in working with international partners in the development and implementation of small modular reactor (SMR) technology in Romania.

In this regard, he recalled the support of the United States for this project, "international cooperation being essential for the implementation of innovative technologies leading to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and ensuring energy security", the presidential administration said.

The visit took place in the context of Tuesday's adoption of the "Joint Declaration on the Strengthening of the Romania - Republic of Korea Strategic Partnership" and the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

The Romania - Republic of Korea Strategic Partnership attaches particular importance to cooperation in the field of climate transition through participation in joint energy projects focused on nuclear energy, renewable energy and hydrogen technologies. At the same time, Romania and South Korea have recently intensified their cooperation in the field of nuclear energy through projects targeting both the Cernavoda power plant and small modular reactors.

The Romanian president visited the production capacities of the industrial platform, in particular the workshops dedicated to forging and assembly of nuclear energy equipment. Presentations and discussions during the plant tour also addressed the topic of adapting the production process for emerging technologies such as small modular reactors.

The president also highlighted the important role that industry, through the development and manufacture of green technologies, plays in decarbonisation, sustainable economic growth and job creation. During the discussions with Doosan Enerbility representatives, the Romanian head of state highlighted Romania's interest in playing an important role in the global value chains by developing industrial structures in our country for the production and maintenance of essential technologies in the green transition.

Iohannis also emphasized the potential that our country has in this regard, especially in nuclear technologies.

The delegation that accompanied the president included the minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, the minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja and representatives of the National Company Nuclearelectrica