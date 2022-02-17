President Iohannis to attend informal European summit, EU-African Union summit in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis will attend an informal European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday on the latest developments in the security situation at Ukraine's borders and the 6th European Union - African Union summit, Agerpres reports.

On Thursday, Iohannis will take part in an informal European Council meeting, followed by an EU - AU summit, which also takes place on Friday.According to the Presidential Administration, Iohannis' participation in the European Union-African Union summit is part of a series of steps taken by Romania to increase its global profile, especially through better capitalisation on bilateral and multilateral relations with countries of the African continent, as well as to highlight the contribution of Romania to the development and security of the African continent, including amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."During the summit, President Klaus Iohannis will highlight Romania's ongoing efforts to achieve the common EU - AU goals of peace, security and good governance; support for the private sector and economic integration; sustainable economic development through education, culture and vocational training; financing for economic and sustainable growth; climate change and energy transition, health systems and vaccine production," the Presidential Administration shows.Romania's participation in the summit, at the highest level, is said to contribute to the revitalisation of the country's traditional ties with African states, in order to identify new mutually beneficial opportunities as well as to reconsolidate Romania's profile as a development aid donor, particularly for education.This year's EU - AU Summit is a milestone in the ties between the two continents as it changes the partnership between the two organisations into an efficient, dynamic and innovative format based on equality and responsibility, designed to secure the promotion of common priorities.In addition to attending the EU - African Union Summit, Iohannis will also have a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.