President Iohannis to attend NATO summit in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis will attend the NATO summit taking place in Brussels July 11 - 12, the Presidential Administration announced, adding that the program will include a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, a working meeting of the Allied leaders, as well as a meeting in the format of the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

In a first, a separate meeting dedicated to security developments in the Black Sea region will also be organized at top allied level, with the participation of Georgia and Ukraine.Extremely important topics will be on the NATO summit agenda, specifically the process of adapting the Alliance to the realities of the current security environment will be approached, and the main directions for action for the next period will be laid out. There will also be an exchange of views on the stage of implementation of the strategic measures decided at the previous Allied summits in Wales (2014) and Poland (2016)."The framework is thus set in place for discussing ways to strengthen NATO's defence and deterrence posture, for building the capacity of the Alliance to project stability in its neighborhood, and the prospects for strengthening NATO's cooperation with the EU in a complementary manner. The joint meeting of the North Atlantic Council dedicated to Black Sea security, with the participation of Georgia and Ukraine, will provide an opportunity for hands-on discussions on developments in the region's security situation, as well as for reaffirming NATO's support for the two partners. The heads of state and government will also look at the adjustment of NATO's command structure to the new security environment, the development of the allied forces' capacity of reaction and the facilitation of their mobility in Europe," the Presidential Administration said.The combat of terrorism and support for the southern partners will be another key topic on the NATO summit agenda.