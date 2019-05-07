President Iohannis to attend PNL Executive Bureau meeting on Wednesday, EPP Summit on Thursday, in Sibiu

President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Wednesday in central Sibiu, the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL), and on Thursday the Summit of the European People's Party (EPP), according to the agenda released on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Klaus Iohannis will be at the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau, alongside the presidents of the Liberal county councils and the mayoralties' mayors, and will attend the opening of the conference "Europe's Future: Outlooks of Contemporary Evolutions" at the Victor Papilian Medicine Faculty, and the debate "Civic Dialogue", an event organised by the European Commission at the Ion Besoiu Centre.On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the Summit of the European People's Party (EPP) staged at the ASTRA Museum of Traditional People's Civilisation. At the EPP summit, President Iohannis will hold joint press conferences with the EPP Chairman, Joseph Daul, with the President of the EPP Group with the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, and with the Chairman of the PNL, Ludovic Orban.Also on Thursday, the president of Romania will host the informal Summit of the heads of state or government of the European Union, at the Sibiu City Hall.He will also be present at the working lunch of the heads of state or government of the EU Member States at the Brukenthal Museum.At the end of the informal summit meeting, Klaus Iohannis will hold a joint press conference alongside Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker.