President Iohannis to attend UN General Assembly in New York, September 24 - 26

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the high-level segment of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, which will take place in New York, in the period September 24 - 26.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state's visit agenda will include, among other things, delivering the national speech to the general debate session of the UN General Assembly and participating in the High-level Political Forum (HLPF) themed "Accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development." The summit plans to follow up and comprehensively review progress in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The event is the first UN summit on the SDGs since the adoption of the 2030 Agenda in September 2015.The general debates of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly are meant to mobilize multilateral efforts to end all forms of poverty, fighting inequalities and tackling climate change.

AGERPRES