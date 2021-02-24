President Iohannis to attend virtual European Council meeting

President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Thursday and Friday in an extraordinary meeting of the European Council via videoconference, according to the Presidential Administration, as reported by AGERPRES.

Featuring on the agenda of the discussions are the coordination of the European Union amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and action in the area of health, with emphasis on lessons learned from the current crisis, strengthening the EU resilience in health and crisis management for the future establishment of a European health union, as well as international healthcare co-operation.

Also discussed will be defence and security issues, in particular EU co-operation and EU-NATO complementariness, along with the Southern Neighbourhood of the European Union - a strategic debate based on a joint communication of the European Commission and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on a renewed partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood.

On Tuesday Iohannis met, via videoconference, European Council President Charles Michel and other European leaders in preparation for the incoming European Council meeting.