President Iohannis to HealthMin: Provide facilities for doctors to consult remotely

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday asked the Minister of Health to facilitate for doctors the possibility of giving patients who do not necessarily need to go to the doctor remote consultations, by telephone or other means of communication.

"As a preventive measure, I am here addressing you, Minister Costache, for facilities first and foremost for family doctors, but also for doctors from other specialties, so that they can consult remotely, by telephone or other means of communication, under safe conditions, those patients who do not necessarily need to go to the doctor. It is very important especially for people over 65 years old, an issue that we discussed a few hours ago, and in the meeting we had together," said the head of state at the beginning of the videoconference with the hospital managers, with the Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, the Minister of Health, Victor Costache, the Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, and with the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Lucian Bode.Also, the head of state asked the Minister of Health to speed up the procedures that allow the urgent regulation of the remote consultation, the possibility of transmitting the prescriptions by electronic means, and, if necessary, the suspension of the health card.