President Iohannis to meet gov't members on education

President Klaus Iohannis is holding a meeting today at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with members of the government.

According to the Presidential Administration, attending the meeting scheduled for 15:00hrs, EEST, will be Prime Minister Ludovic Orban; Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan; Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie; Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu; Interior Minister Marcel Vela; Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu; Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration Ion Stefan; Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos; Minister of Health Nelu Tataru; Minister of Labour and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru, and Head of the Department for Emergency Management.Last week, Iohannis announced that he would meet government officials to discuss the scenarios for the opening of the new school and university year."The thing about the opening of the new school year, implicitly of the academic year, is an extremely important one and I am very concerned. I had numerous discussions with the leadership of the Ministry of Education, with specialists, with other members of the government dealing with that area. We have made significant progress in outlining strategies and scenarios, and we have invited the prime minister, the minister of education and several ministers for a discussion next week, when I hope we will be able to outline some scenarios that can be unveiled to the public," Iohannis said on July 29.He said that "schools will certainly not resume under normal circumstances, because the pandemic will not disappear until September.""It would be very complicated to have only remote schooling. And then we move on to a mixed scenario, where, probably, depending on local conditions, we will have more normal school with students in person at school or more online or a mixed system. How these things go on will be determined exactly in a week or two and it will be unveiled publicly," Iohannis explained at the time.