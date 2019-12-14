President Iohannis to participate in Parliament's solemn session devoted to Revolution, events organised in Timisoara

President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Monday in Parliament's solemn session devoted to the celebration of 30 years since the Revolution and several events organised in Timisoara.

According to the agenda, the head of state will participate on Monday, starting at 12:00, in the joint solemn session of the Deputies' Chamber and the Senate devoted to the celebration of 30 years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989.Also on Monday, he will lay a wreath at the Heroes' Monument in Timisoara, then he will attend the memorial service for the December 1989 Revolution martyrs at the Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral, the moment of silence and lighting of the "Immortality Candles" at the Romanian National Opera, where he will also deliver a speech. Furthermore, President Iohannis will participate in the royal ballet show "The Revolt," at the Romanian National Opera.