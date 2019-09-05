President Iohannis to posthumously decorate serviceman killed in Thursday's Kabul car bomb attack

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that he will posthumously award the National Order of the 'Star of Romania' to the serviceman killed in the September 5 suicide car bomb blast in Kabul, the second such attack this week.

"Painful news was broken to us from Afghanistan - a Romanian serviceman has lost his life in Kabul in a terrorist attack. In these tragic moments I am at the side of the heavily tried family and send them my condolences. I will decorate our brave soldier fallen in the line of duty with the National Order of the 'Star of Romania'. We are grateful to our military personnel in Afghanistan and in other theaters of operations who are doing their duty together with our allies and partners, at the cost of their lives. By the presence of the Romanian troops in these conflict zones, our country actively participates in maintaining international peace and security, an important component of our affiliation to the Euro-Atlantic community," said the head of the state on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The Romanian serviceman killed on Thursday in Afghanistan is 38-year-old Cpl. 3rd Class Ciprian-Stefan Polschi, married and father of two. He was a driver at the NATO command structures in Kabul, and had been working at the Ministry of National Defence since 2004. This was his third mission in Afghanistan, the Ministry of National Defence said.

The blast this morning occurred in Shash Darak, a heavily fortified area adjacent to the Green Zone and home to several important complexes in Kabul.

Defence Minister Gabriel Les signed the order to posthumously promote Ciprian-Stefan Polschi to sublieutenant and submitted to the President the proposal to award the hero the National Order of the 'Star of Romania' in the rank of Knight, for the military, with war insignia.

On Friday the military units in the country and in the theaters of operations will hold memorial ceremonies for the serviceman fallen in the line of duty.