President Iohannis, Turkish VP Yilmaz address Middle East situation, bilateral economic cooperation

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday evening received the Vice-President of the Republic of Turkey, Cevdet Yilmaz, who was on an official visit to Romania, in which context the two discussed the situation in the Middle East, the Presidential Administration informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

On the occasion of the meeting, the president of Romania expressed his appreciation for the substance and dynamics of the bilateral political-diplomatic dialogue, focused on the continuous development of the Romania-Turkey Strategic Partnership, on all its levels, including through the initiative of launching the Strategic Cooperation Council at the High Level between the two countries, which will develop the format of the joint government meetings and within which the key priorities in the strategic areas of common interest will be established.

Klaus Iohannis and the Turkish VP Yilmaz welcomed the "excellent level of economic cooperation", Turkey being the main commercial partner of our country outside the European Union and the first non-EU destination of Romanian exports.

The Romanian head of state further encouraged Turkish investments and showed that the opportunities offered by the Romanian market can contribute to reaching the full potential at this level.

In terms of cooperation in the field of security, Klaus Iohannis expressed his appreciation for Turkey's contribution to strengthening the allied defense and deterrence position on NATO's Eastern Flank and the Black Sea, including by participating in Reinforced Air Police missions on Romanian territory.

Also, the president of Romania welcomed the good functioning of the Romania-Turkey-Bulgaria Naval Demining Group in the Black Sea, an initiative that represents a model of effective cooperation in the Black Sea region and among the coastal allied states.

Iohannis and Yilmaz had an exchange of views on the main developments of interest on the NATO agenda and at the international level, as well as on the preparation of the results of the NATO Anniversary Summit in Washington.

Regarding the worrisome situation in the Middle East, Klaus Iohannis emphasized that "the escalation of violence must be avoided, and the efficient coordination of international efforts is necessary in order to advance towards a lasting peace in the region, when the conditions will allow it".

The Romanian president reaffirmed our country's support for the consolidation of EU-Turkey cooperation and welcomed the efforts undertaken by Turkey to host a large number of refugees, expressing support for the continuation of cooperation in the matter between the EU and Turkey, the Presidential Administration also says.