President Iohannis: UN file, one of files failed by PSD governing

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the the new Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu's taking office ceremony, that one of the files failed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) government was the UN file (e.n. - Romania did not manage to secure a non-permanent member position in the Security Council).

"We need to repair what the PSD people have damaged. We have to restore our partners' trust in Romania, in Romania's foreign policy. My firm belief is that Romania must have a solid, successful, reliable foreign policy, regardless of who governs at one point," said Klaus Iohannis.He added that the "amateurish PSD" leaders believed that they could stand out by using foreign policy, stressing that the things they damaged should be repaired."Romania's foreign policy, which I think I have been reasonably conducting, has suffered in the last three and a half years. Amateurish PSD leaders thought they could stand out by using Romania's foreign policy. The only thing they achieved was to discredit Romania in the relationship with many partners with whom we have had close ties and mutual trust," said Iohannis.