President Iohannis - videoconference on managing COVID-19 pandemic

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday will have a videoconference at the Cotroceni Palace, at 1.00 pm, with the prefects, to discuss the management of the COVID-19 epidemic, alongside Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Interior Marcel Vela, Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, informs the Presidential Administration, according to AGERPRES.