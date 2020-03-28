President Iohannis, visiting ROL 2 Military Field Hospital: Looks good here

President Klaus Iohannis is conducting, on Saturday, a visit to the ROL 2 Military Field Hospital, set up in the perimeter of the Ana Aslan National Gerontology and Geriatrics Institute in Otopeni.

Wearing gloves and a surgical mask, President Klaus Iohannis got out of the car and saluted Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, as well as the commander of the unit."Looks good here", said President Iohannis, after which he requested filming be stopped.According to the Defence Ministry (MApN), the ROL 2 type medical formation comprises, amongst others, triage, laboratory, radiology, sterilization, and decontamination area units.The ROL 2 medical formation of the MApN has also functioned as an external section for infectious disease in the fight against the Ebola virus and was a component of the NATO exercises "Saber Guardian 19" and "Vigorous Warrior 19" - the largest exercise with a focus on medicine organized up to now by the North Atlantic Alliance, which took place last year in Romania.From within the MApN, the activity has the support of the Medical Directorate, the Carol Davila Central University Emergency Hospital of Bucharest, the General Staff of the Land Forces, the General Staff of the Air Forces, the Joint Logistics Command and the Communications and Information Command.