President Iohannis: We believe that it is necessary to extend state of alert

klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the state of alert should be extended, with fewer restrictions, and called on parliamentarians to proceed in this sense.

"We believe that it is necessary to extend the state of alert (...) it is not possible to continue without having this tool called the state of alert," Iohannis said.

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela, Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of the Economy, Energy and the Business Environment Virgil Popescu, and the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.

