President Iohannis: We must set up a Liberal government immediately; any day with dimissed gov't is lost

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday stated that a Liberal government must be set up immediately, for each day with the dismissed Government still in place after the adoption of the motion of censure is "a lost day" for the Romanians.

"We need to set up a Liberal government immediately. We really need to move fast, very fast, for every new day with the confused, failed, dismissed, PSD (Social Democratic Party) government still in place, even if it's just the interim government right now, is a lost day for Romania and for the Romanians," pointed out the head of the state in Brasov, at the regional meeting of the PNL (National Liberal Party) organisations in the central region of the country.He spoke about the consultations on Friday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, which followed the adoption of the censure motion."There were some who skipped the consultations. The Social Democrats skipped the consultations. They had no reason to skip, but they still preferred to stay away," said Iohannis. The head of the state labeled this a proof that PSD "understood nothing from the motion" and "continues to work against the Romanians and Romania."