President Iohannis: We will give Republic of Moldova our full support in joining the EU

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes his Chisinau counterpart, Maia Sandu's demarche to sign the application for Moldova's accession to the European Union and stresses that Romania will give its full support in this endeavor.

"I warmly welcome today's historic demarche of President Maia Sandu. Romania will continue to be a sincere, constant and active supporter of the Republic of Moldova's place in the European Union family. We will give our full support to the Republic of Moldova in this endeavor," the head of state wrote on Thursday, on Twitter.

Maia Sandu stated that Moldova's European Union membership application is addressed to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, country that is currently holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, and that it will be submitted in Brussels in the coming days, Agerpres.ro informs.

Also on Thursday, Georgia submitted its application to join the EU, following a similar decision by Ukraine a few days ago in the context of the Russian invasion of its territory.