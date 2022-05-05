President Iohannis welcomes Bulgarian, South Korean, Cuban, Libyan and Uruguayan ambassadors

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed the local ambassadors of Bulgaria, South Korea, Cuba, Libya and Uruguay, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday.

According to the Presidential Administration, at his meeting with Bulgarian ambassador Radko Todorov Vlaykov, Iohannis thanked for the recent intense bilateral dialogue, marked by visits to Bucharest by the Bulgarian president and prime minister, "which substantially boosted bilateral co-operation."

Iohannis emphasised a common interest in further developing the deep-seated political, economic and security partnership between the two countries. He also reconfirmed common goals for the rapid advancement of transport infrastructure projects, ensuring the navigability of the Danube and energy interconnections, which will contribute to the sustainable development of the two neighbouring countries, creating opportunities for Danube communities on both banks of the river.

At his meeting with ambassador of South Korea Rim Kap-soo, Iohannis highlighted the excellent co-operation between the two countries, emphasising an interest in strengthening the political and diplomatic dialogue and expanding economic co-operation, including by incentivising trade and investment in many areas under a strategic partnership between the two countries.

The discussion with the ambassador of Cuba to Romania, Deborah Leticia Ojeda Valeden, provided an opportunity to assess the state of play and prospects for political dialogue and co-operation between Romania and Cuba. Iohannis emphasised an interest in resuming a bilateral political dialogue, as well as in strengthening economic relations and sectoral co-operation in areas such as education and health.

At his meeting with Libyan ambassador to Romania Monem Massoud Omar Abdulmuli, Iohannis highlighted the possibilities of developing the political and diplomatic dialogue and resuming bilateral co-operation once the security situation in Libya permits.

At his meeting with Uruguay's ambassador to Romania Alberto Antonio Rodriguez Goni, Iohannis highlighted "long-standing bilateral relations" voicing an interest in expanding and diversifying Romanian-Uruguayan economic and sectoral co-operation. Also highlighted was good co-operation inside EU-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), as well as at multilateral level.

