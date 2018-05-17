President Iohannis welcomes Croatian PM Plenkovic

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday welcomed Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Iohannis greeted Plenkovic in the Cotroceni Palace Hall of Honor where the two dignitaries shook hands and posed for official photos.Subsequently, Iohannis and Plenkovic held one-on-one talks and official talks.During his visit to Romania, Plenkovic also met Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and was scheduled to also meet Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea.