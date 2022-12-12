President Iohannis welcomes President of Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday, told Agerpres.

The official was received with military honors on the ceremony stage.

The two heads of state are going to address the status and proposals for strengthening the bilateral relationship and economic and sectoral cooperation, with an emphasis on stimulating investments and identifying new areas of collaboration.

According to a press release from the Presidential Administration, the two presidents will also have an exchange of views on current topics on the international agenda, including the development of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, humanitarian aid measures for the Ukrainian population and refugees, the implications of the conflict in terms of energy, as well as in terms of global food security.

According to the cited source, Romanian-Swiss cooperation will also be on the agenda of the discussions, including from the perspective of Switzerland's future mandate as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, which it will exercise in the period 2023-2024.

From the perspective of the European agenda, the framework of relations between the European Union and the Swiss Confederation will be addressed, as well as the granting of the second financial installment of the Swiss contribution to the cohesion fund of the European Union.

The signing ceremony of the Romanian-Swiss Framework Agreement will take place at the Cotroceni Palace, which will make operational the second Swiss financial contribution to reduce economic and social disparities in the European Union.