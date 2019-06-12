President Iohannis: Working group at Presidential Administration focusing vote in the diaspora - established

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday has announced the establishment of the working group to come up with proposals to improve the organisational and legislative framework for the vote in the diaspora and that this week a document on this topic will already be drafted, to be then sent to the relevant authorities.

"I immediately announced after the elections that I would establish a working group at the Presidential Administration to come up with proposal to improve the organisational and legislative framework. I can now inform you that this group is created and this week we will draft the document to be then sent to all relevant authorities, so that each them be able to do their job best, let's hope, for the organisation of the next round of elections, the first of which are the presidential elections," Iohannis said at the plenary sitting of the Coalition for the Romania's Development.He criticizes the lack of responsibility of the authorities in respect to the problems recorded at the May 26 vote in the diaspora."The Diaspora was, is and will remain in my attention and, unfortunately, the problems haven't been solved, not even in administrative terms, which should have been easy. Before I started my term in office there was a big scandal related to the elections of November 2014 abroad. I modified the legislation back then, but it seems it's still not enough and here we are again having recorded the same problems in the elections to the European Parliament and the referendum. But do you think there was someone who took responsibility for it? We have become perfect in the past couple of years in this chapter of avoiding responsibility. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, God Forbid! How can the Minister be guilty?! No, it's the President. Why did he call the referendum?! The ones who organised it, how can we blame them?! The ambassadors that I appointed are the guilty ones, they should have taken care of things and so on," said the President.

