President Klaus Iohannis congratulates Latvia's newly elected President.

President Klaus Iohannis congratulates Latvian newly elected President Edgars Rinkevics, on his election as President of Latvia, told Agerpres.

"Congratulations, Edgars Rinkevics, on your election as President of Latvia! I wish you every success and I look forward to working together on further developing excellent Romania-Latvia ties and enhancing our coordination as partners within NATO, the European Union and regional fora!," Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Latvia's Parliament on Wednesday elected as President of the country Edgars Rinkevics, a former foreign minister of the Baltic country.