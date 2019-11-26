President Klaus Iohannis offers his French counterpart condolences on death of French troops in Mali

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron a condolence message on the death of thirteen French soldiers in the accidental collision of two helicopters during an anti-jihadist operation in Mali.

"I have learned with deep sorrow about the death of thirteen French soldiers who were on a combat mission against jihadist terrorists in Mali. I express my conviction that the loss of life is not only a supreme act of sacrifice by the thirteen servicemen, but also proof that in order to be efficient, the fight against terrorism requires a strong commitment. I would like to mention on this occasion the contribution of Romania, which participates together with France in the MINUSMA operations with 120 troops and four helicopters, proving in this context too its attachment to the promotion of peace and security at international level," said the head of the Romanian state.

President Klaus Iohannis offered condolences to President Emmanuel Macron, to the bereaved families and to the whole French people.