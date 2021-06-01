On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis participated in the opening of the second edition of the "Cotroceni Creativ Junior" contest, organized at the Cotroceni National Museum on the occasion of the International Children's Day, agerpres reports.

The president was impressed with the way the young artists express on canvas their emotions, aspirations and hopes during this pandemic period.

"I am very happy that you came here today at the Cotroceni Museum and I am very happy that I was able to come and see you and see what your creations. It is a great joy for me and for my team that we can host an exhibition and a workshop, here, today on Children's Day. I saw the works from the exhibition that you set up, pupils from all over the country, Fantastic childhood, and I admit that I am impressed on the one hand with the way you knew how to express your emotions on canvas, your aspirations, hopes, but also with the fact that you wanted to come and present what you felt in this pandemic year, a year that is essentially very sad for us and for everyone, but it is clear that where there is a lot of suffering there is a lot of hope and I thank you for coming with hope. I wish you much success, and I can tell the young people that it is an exciting thing for me that you have come to show what impresses you about the history and heritage of Cotroceni [Presidential Palace], "Cotroceni Creativ Junior", a very nice title art for this workshop. I wish you all a beautiful day and I wish you a beautiful children's day not only today, but may all your days be beautiful. Many happy returns!," said the president.At the end of the visit, President Klaus Iohannis took a group photo with all the children and offered autographs.The "Cotroceni Creativ Junior" contest brings together young artists, aged between 10 and 19, who accepted the challenge to reinterpret the museum and its evolution, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of its establishment.In the opening of the competition, students of the "Nicolae Tonitza" High School of Fine Arts from Bucharest participated in a drawing workshop, to get acquainted with the methods of recreating, in an artistic way, the heritage elements or portraits of personalities that influenced the evolution of the Cotroceni Palace. The children presented their sketches drawn during the session and talked with the Romanian President about the works they intend to enter in the contest.Klaus Iohannis also participated in the opening of the visual arts exhibition Fantastic Childhood, hosted in the Cerchez Salon of the Cotroceni National Museum until July 6. Present at the event, the authors of the works, young artists studying at specialised high schools in the country, together with their mentor teachers, discussed with the president about the experiences and events that inspired them, about last year's impact on the creative process and about the solutions they identified them in order to pursue their vocation, even in the context of distance learning and reduced contact with their colleagues and teachers.