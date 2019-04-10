President Klaus Iohannis: 'Romania of tomorrow, country of courageous, ambitious people, of democracy and rule of law'

The Romania of tomorrow will be an entrepreneurial Romania, the country of the courageous and ambitious people, the country of free initiative, democracy and rule of law, President Klaus Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday, in the opening of the European Entrepreneurship Forum.

"For small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in particular, the digitization of the administration is imperative for facilitating interaction with authorities so that SMEs can experience the benefits of simplifying bureaucracy. This goal should undoubtedly be a key concern for Romanian authorities as well," the president pointed out.

Klaus Iohannis expressed his conviction that the "Bucharest Entrepreneurship Statement", to be signed within the forum, "will be the basis for the continuation of a useful roadmap for the work of the future European Commission and of the European states in the direction of a pragmatic policy to strengthen the economic competitiveness of the Union."

President Iohannis stressed that the SMEs sector is "one of the segments most vulnerable to change". "Governmental decision-makers - and I am referring here to the situation in Romania - have the duty to ensure a stable, predictable and reasonable legal framework," Iohannis said.

The president also spoke about populist trends that harm economic policies.

"The responsibility in economic policies stands to suffer from populist temptations and decisions that do not help at all to solve the real problems our societies face. The difficulties facing many of our citizens need serious and sustainable solutions that will generate prosperity in the long term," Klaus Iohannis said.

