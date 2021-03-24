President Klaus Iohannis to participate, Thursday, Friday, in European Council meeting, in videoconference format

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the European Council meeting, in videoconference format, the Presidential Administration announced.According to the quoted source, the main topics on the agenda are coordination at EU level in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on speeding up vaccine production, delivery and distribution, preparing for the gradual lifting of restrictions and strengthening the EU's global response to the pandemic. Also, issues regarding the Internal Market and the consolidation of the digital sector will be discussed. EU leaders will also have an exchange of views on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and relations with Turkey.
During the European Council meeting, the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, will deliver a speech in which he will refer to the perspective of the relationship between the European Union and the USA.
A Euro Summit in an extended format will be held on the sidelines of the European Council meeting to discuss issues related to the international role of the euro, with an emphasis on the importance of sound economic policies to increase the resilience of the Eurozone.
On Tuesday, the head of state attended a video conference with European Council President Charles Michel and other European leaders in preparation for the European Council meeting.