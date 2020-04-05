President of Chamber of Deputies Ciolacu: NATO, EU memberships are the main pillars of our foreign affairs

Our NATO and EU memberships are the main pillars of our foreign affairs, a constant vision shared by the entire political spectrum in Romania, reads a press release of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, issued on Sunday, on the occasion of the NATO Day.

"In such a tough moment for the entire planet, I believe that we need to remind ourselves about the good things that unite us and the values that we share. The North-Atlantic Alliance is one of the symbols of this strong relations and I am glad that Romania managed to become one of the strong members of the transatlantic community, while fully contributing to its security and prosperity. Our NATO membership and our status as an EU member are the main pillars of our country's foreign affairs, a constant vision shared by the entire political spectrum in Romania," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that the NATO Day, celebrated in Romania on Sunday, is a good occasion to reiterate this status and continue to support the actions of the Alliance in achieving our common security.